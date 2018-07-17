Rovon Blocker shooting reportedly unintentional

COLUMBIA - Police records related to the shooting death of Rovon Blocker suggest the incident appeared to be accidental.

Blocker, 20, died on July 7 after he was shot at a home on Hulen Drive. Officers detained a juvenile later in connection with the shooting.

On Tuesday, police confirmed the juvenile was taken into custody for involuntary manslaughter. According to Missouri state law, "a person commits the offense of involuntary manslaughter in the first degree if he or she recklessly causes the death of another person."

Involuntary manslaughter is a class C felony and carries a punishment of up to seven years incarceration. Because the suspect in Blocker's death is a juvenile, records and court proceedings are closed records.

A memorial service for Blocker and his sister Sally, who died unexpectedly on July 10, is scheduled for Tuesday at The Crossing in Columbia.