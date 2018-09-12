Rowdy Road

They say cars are speeding wrecklessly down Franklin Street, endangering young kids outside and disturbing the quiet. Resident Karen Nail says the music is so loud it makes things like a glass of tea or her display angel collection shake.

"We don't need all this loud music, we don't need all these speeders and every time I hear them speeding up the street I am just in prayer constantly for these kids," said Nail.

Nail says one child was hit by a car in her neighborhood several weeks ago. A group of Franklin Street residents plan to go to the City Council meeting Monday night to address their concerns.