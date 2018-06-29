Roxberg Breaks Mizzou Record at Last Chance Meet

SOUTH BEND, IN -- Junior Laura Roxberg broke Mizzou's all time record in the women's 1-mile run at the Alex Wilson Last Chance Meet. Roxberg's time of 4:39.91 breaks Sabrina Dornhoefer's old record of 4:41.00 set in 1984. This new PR for Roxberg comes off of a Big 12 title in the mile, and puts her in a good position in order to qualify for the NCAA Indoor Championship. This was the only event Roxberg ran in the meet and earned a fifth place finish despite the record-breaking time.

The only other Tiger looking to improve their season marks to qualify for the NCAA Championships in the Alex Wilson Meet was Blake Irwin. Irwin was one of 52 entries in the men's 800 meter run clocking in at 1:49.84 earning him a 12th place finish in the finals. Irwin will rely on his season best time of 1:48.69 in order to qualify. He currently ranks 20th nationally for the 800 meter run.