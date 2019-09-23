Roxberg, West Claim Titles on Final Day of Big 12 Championships

COLLEGE STATION, TX -- The Mizzou track and field team saw Laura Roxberg and Ricky West claim Big 12 titles on Saturday as the program completed the final day of the Big 12 Indoor Championships. Roxberg became the first-ever Tiger to win the women's mile run at the Big 12 Indoor Championships as she clocked in at 4:43.31 to edge Texas' Marielle Hall, who clocked in at 4:43.53. West clocked in at 1:47.81, a massive personal-best, as he claimed the Big 12 800m title, just edging Texas A&M's Joey Roberts.

In all, the Tiger men finished the two-day competition in eight place with 47 points while the Tiger women finished 10th with 29.33 points. Roxberg was the bright spot for the Tigers as she scored 14 overall points after winning the mile and taking fifth in the 1,000m run at 2:50.87.

Mizzou had several other notable performances in the middle-distance events, highlighted by Leslie Farmer's third-place finish in the 600-yard run as she clocked a time of 1:20.70, which was ahead of the pace of the previous stadium record at Texas A&M's Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium. Staying on the women's side, Bailey Belvis joined Roxberg as a scorer in the mile as she clocked in at 4:55.24 to take seventh place overall.

On the men's side, Blake Irwin joined West as a scorer in the men's 800m run as he was clocked at 1:499.46, taking fifth place overall. Ryan Blackwell scored in the 600-yard run as well, turning in an eighth-place finish at 1:12.93. Worth noting on Saturday was the performance of senior Dan Quigley who, just one day removed from scoring for the Tigers with a school record run in the 5,000m run, as he took 10th overall in the 3,000m run at 8:09.54, just missing All-Big 12 honors in the event. His time is in the all-time top five at Mizzou.

Moving to the field events, Brooks Mosier took fourth place overall in the men's shot put after turning in a top throw of 18.33m (60-1 ¾) for All-Big 12 honors. The field was loaded with tough competitors as the top two finishers set NCAA automatic qualifying marks in the event. Camille Hayes scored for the Tigers in the women's high jump with a mark of 1.70m (5-7).