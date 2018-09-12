Roy Blunt Elected Minority Whip

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

WASHINGTON D.C.- Republicans choose southwest Missouri Congressman Roy Blunt to keep his post as whip. The position will be the number-two GOP job when Republicans become the minority party in January. Blunt is currently the number-three House Republican. He defeated Arizona conservative John Shadegg despite sentiment for fresh leadership faces. The vote tally was not immediately announced. John Boehner of Ohio was chosen as minority leader, succeeding Speaker Dennis Hastert in the top GOP leadership post for the Democratic-controlled House that convenes in January.