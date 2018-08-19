Roy Blunt volunteers at St. Louis event

COLUMBIA – Republican Senator Roy Blunt made an appearance in St. Louis today at a Special Olympics event.

Blunt is currently in a race against Democratic nominee Jason Kander for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat. Blunt is currently the incumbent.

But Monday afternoon, Blunt volunteered with Mehlville high school students who are mentors to preschool aged students at John Cary Early Childhood Center. The preschool students are involved in the program because they are typically unable to afford sports otherwise.

When asked about the campaign, Blunt said the event was a nice break for him.

“I’m counting it as vacation time today. It’s an official event, but I’m counting it as a day to be inspired once again by people helping athletes and people who choose to be athletes,” Blunt said.

Director of Mehlville’s early childhood program Ann Westbrook talked about the surprise it was to have Blunt at the event.

“We were blown away that he would want to see our program and want to see this in action. We were just so amazingly grateful for the opportunity to be able to showcase this,” Westbrook said.

Blunt preferred to not talk about his campaign as he said he was there more for the event.