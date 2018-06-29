Royals 2B Giavotella Getting Pushed for Job

6 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Friday, March 02 2012 Mar 2, 2012 Friday, March 02, 2012 5:39:04 PM CST March 02, 2012 in Baseball
By: Associated Press

SURPRISE, AZ (AP) -- Johnny Giavotella is the favorite to win the Royals' second baseman job. That doesn't mean he's been given it.

Chris Getz is pushing Giavotella in spring training, creating the only real position battle on the team. The rest of the competition is for jobs on the pitching staff.

Giavotella hit .305 over four minor league seasons, and led all minor leaguers with 153 hits last year at Triple-A Omaha. But he hit just .247 with 21 RBIs in 178 at-bats with Kansas City.

He showed flashes of becoming a franchise second baseman, but manager Ned Yost said there were also signs that Giavotella has plenty of growing left to do.

He went 2 for 4 in the Royals' first intrasquad game earlier this week.

