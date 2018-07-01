Royals 9th Inning Comeback Spoils Michael Wacha's Debut

ST. LOUIS -- All eyes were on rookie pitcher Michael Wacha as he took the mound for the first time in Busch Stadium. A 21-year old who had just been called up from the minors retired his first side with a strikeout, groundout, and fly out. In the bottom of the first, 2B Matt Carpenter was up first hitting a leadoff double. 1B Allen Craig followed a few batters later with a single up the middle to score Carpenter and give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead. 3B David Freese added to the score with a single of his own to score Craig and put the red birds up 2-0 in the first inning.

The game stayed quite for a while as Wacha did not allow a hit until the fifth inning when CF Lorenzo Cain doubled followed by 2B Eric Johnson hitting a single to score Cain and cut the Cardinals lead to 2-1. Wacha left the game following the seventh inning ending his first game with 93 pitches, 2 hits, 1 earned run and 6 strikeouts.

With 3 outs standing between the Cardinals and a sweep of the Royals in the infamous I-70 series, closing pitcher Mitchell Boggs could not hold off the charge as Royals RF Jeff Francoeur hit only his 2nd homerun of the year to tie the game at 2-2 in the top of the ninth. Another pitching change was in order as the Cardinals sent in reliever Victor Marte to try and close out the top of the inning, but to no avail.

With the bases loaded and no outs, 1B Eric Hosmer hit a single up the right field line to score SS Alcides Escobar and LF Alex Gordon giving the Royals a 4-2 lead. Following an intentional walk, the bases were loaded again but before any more damage could be done, the rain came down and the tarps were brought out and an indefinite delay began. Although Wacha's debut did not result in a win, Cardinals fans appeared ecstatic to have him as the newest addition to an already dominant pitching staff.