Royals Agree to Terms with 12 Players

KANSAS CITY -- The Kansas City Royals have announced that the club has agreed to terms on 2012 Major League contracts with right-handed pitchers Nate Adcock, Kelvin Herrera, Jeremy Jeffress, Sean O'Sullivan and Blake Wood; left-handed pitchers Everett Teaford and Ryan Verdugo; catcher Manuel Pina; first baseman Clint Robinson; and outfielders Jarrod Dyson, David Lough and Derrick Robinson.

Consistent with club policy, terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

The Royals now have 12 unsigned players on the 40-man roster with zero to three years of service time: right-handed pitchers Louis Coleman, Greg Holland, Vin Mazzaro and Luis Mendoza; left-handed pitchers Tim Collins and Danny Duffy; catcher Salvador Perez; infielders Alcides Escobar, Johnny Giavotella, Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas; and outfielder Lorenzo Cain.

Pitchers and catchers will report to Surprise, Arizona, on Monday, February 20. Workouts for pitchers begin the following afternoon, Tuesday, February 21.

The remainder of the squad will report on Friday, February 24 and begin workouts for the 2012 campaign on Saturday afternoon, February 25.