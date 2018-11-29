Royals Agree to Terms with Coleman & Holland on Contracts

SURPRISE, AZ - The Kansas City Royals have announced that the club has agreed to terms on 2012 Major League contracts with right-handed pitchers Louis Coleman and Greg Holland. Consistent with club policy, terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

The Royals now have five unsigned players on the 40-man roster with zero to three years of service time: right-handed pitcher Vin Mazzaro; left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy; catcher Salvador Perez; and infielders Alcides Escobar and Johnny Giavotella.

Pitchers and catchers officially reported to Surprise, Arizona, on Monday with the first workout taking place yesterday afternoon. The remainder of the squad will officially report on Friday and begin workouts for the 2012 campaign on Saturday afternoon.