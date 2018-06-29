Royals Agree to Terms with Collins on 1 Year Deal

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Royals and left-hander Tim Collins have agreed to terms on a contract for this season, leaving 11 unsigned players on their 40-man roster.

The unsigned players have fewer than three years of service time, which means their contracts can be set at the club's discretion.

The deal with the 22-year-old Collins was announced Friday, three days before pitchers and catchers are due to report to the team's spring training facility in Surprise, Ariz.

Collins was 4-4 with a 3.63 ERA in 68 relief appearances during his rookie season.

The remaining unsigned players are right-handers Louis Coleman, Greg Holland, Vin Mazzaro and Luis Mendoza; left-hander Danny Duffy; infielders Alcides Escobar, Johnny Giavotella, Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas; catcher Salvador Perez and outfielder Lorenzo Cain.

Kansas City begins full-squad workouts on Feb. 25.