Royals agree with LHP Montgomery on $3.1 million contract

By: The Associated Press

The Royals and left-hander Mike Montgomery have agreed to a $3.1 million contract for next season to avoid salary arbitration.

The club’s once-heralded prospect returned to Kansas City last season as part of a trade with the Cubs. He went 2-7 with a 4.64 ERA down the stretch.

The numbers were good enough for the Royals to believe Montgomery could be part of the rotation next season.

Montgomery made $2.44 million last season.

He is 23-34 with a 3.83 ERA in 180 career appearances.