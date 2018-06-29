Royals All-Star Perez Sidelined With Thumb Injury

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Royals are hoping All-Star catcher Salvador Perez will be back in a few days.

Perez left Monday night's 7-6 loss to the Chicago White Sox with a swollen right thumb. X-rays were negative. He could be back in time to avoid a stint on the disabled list.

With Perez sidelined by the injury, the Royals recalled catcher Francisco Pena from Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Pena is the son of New York Yankees bench coach Tony Pena, also a former Royals manager. Francisco Pena, who hit nine home runs in his past 23 games with Omaha, will be making his major league debut if he plays for Kansas City

The Royals also optioned infielder Johnny Giavotella to Omaha.