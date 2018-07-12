Royals Already Prepping for All-Star Game

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- It's the middle of basketball season and folks in Kansas City are talking about baseball. Not just the Kansas City Royals, either.

With five months still remaining before the city hosts the All-Star game, there is already a certain amount of buzz building around the annual Midsummer Classic.

Royals general manager Dayton Moore can't help but smile when he thinks about the spotlight it will put on Kansas City, and on his young team, which is expected to contend in the AL Central for the first time in years.

Just maybe the stars are finally aligning for fans in Kansas City.