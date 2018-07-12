Royals Already Prepping for All-Star Game

6 years 4 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, February 15 2012 Feb 15, 2012 Wednesday, February 15, 2012 11:03:52 AM CST February 15, 2012 in Baseball
By: Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- It's the middle of basketball season and folks in Kansas City are talking about baseball. Not just the Kansas City Royals, either.

With five months still remaining before the city hosts the All-Star game, there is already a certain amount of buzz building around the annual Midsummer Classic.

Royals general manager Dayton Moore can't help but smile when he thinks about the spotlight it will put on Kansas City, and on his young team, which is expected to contend in the AL Central for the first time in years.

Just maybe the stars are finally aligning for fans in Kansas City.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
10am 86°
11am 89°
12pm 91°
1pm 92°