Royals and Twins Postpone Matchup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals have been postponed by rain, and the game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday.

The rainout Friday night was the first postponement at Kauffman Stadium since 2010.

The two teams will meet in a doubleheader beginning at 3:10 p.m.