Royals avoid series sweep in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS - The Kansas City Royals won the final game of a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins Sunday.

The Twins took game one, 2-0 and game two, 5-4. Minnesota was looking to sweep Kansas City in game three of the series, but the Royals won 8-6.

The Royals were up 3-0 until the 4th inning when Miguel Sano hit a home run and Marwin Gonzalez scored a run for the Twins.

The game was quiet again until the 7th inning when Nicky Lopez scored his second run and Martin Maldonado scored on an error by Miguel Sano.

The Royals secured the win in the 8th inning with three runs.

Kansas City will travel to Seattle Monday to face the Mariners in a three-game series.