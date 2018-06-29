Royals beat A's 9-8 in 12 in AL wild-card thriller
KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Royals had waited 29 years to reach the postseason. They weren't going down without a fight.
Salvador Perez singled down the left-field line with two outs in the 12th inning, allowing Christian Colon to score from second base and giving the long-suffering Royals a 9-8 victory over the Oakland Athletics in a wild AL wild-card game Tuesday night.
Quite a start to October baseball - even if this one appeared to be over in September with plenty of time to spare.
The A's raced out to a 7-3 lead by the sixth inning, but the Royals countered with three runs in the eighth. Nori Aoki's sacrifice fly off Sean Doolittle in the ninth forced extra innings.
