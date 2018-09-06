Royals Beat Angels with 7-Run Third Inning

ANAHEIM, CA (AP) - Lorenzo Cain hit a three-run double and Billy Butler capped his most productive series of the season with a two-run single, leading the Kansas City Royals to a 9-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.

Wade Davis (3-3) was charged with four runs and nine hits over 5 1-3 innings in the rubber game of the series.

Butler, who entered this series in a 4 for 35 rut, went 8 for 13 with a homer and nine RBIs - as many as he had in 103 at-bats over his previous 25 games. He was the top designated hitter in the league last season and won his first Silver Slugger Award with a .313 average. 29 homers and 107 RBIs.

Barry Enright (0-2) gave up four runs, five hits and two walks in two-plus innings, leaving with the bases loaded and none out in the Royals' seven-run third.