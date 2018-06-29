Royals Beat Astros for Third Straight Win

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Billy Butler drove in Eric Hosmer with the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Houston Astros 4-2 on Friday night for their third straight win.

Kelvin Herrera (3-4) worked a perfect eighth inning in relief of James Shields, and Greg Holland pitched the ninth for his 11th save.

Shields was in quite a pitching matchup with the Astros' Jordan Lyles, but the game came down to the bullpens. Houston brought in Wesley Wright (0-2) in the eighth and Hosmer greeted him with a single, and then Butler doubled off Josh Fields for the go-ahead run.

David Lough's RBI double moments later created a cushion for the Royals, who also got a two-run homer from Salvador Perez earlier in the game to help them win three straight for the first time since May 1-5 - a stretch interrupted twice by weather postponements.