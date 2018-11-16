Royals beatup on Brewers 10-0

7 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Monday, March 28 2011 Mar 28, 2011 Monday, March 28, 2011 9:39:00 PM CDT March 28, 2011 in Sports
By: Matt Weatherford


SURPRISE, Az (AP) - Royals face the Brewers in a spring training game. In bottom of the 2nd inning, Alcides Escobar hits a solo shot to left field, Royals take a 2-0 lead. In the same half inning with 2 outs, Mike Aviles hits a line drive single and Chris Getz scores as KC takes a 3-0.

Royals take advantage in the same inning again with 2 outs when Melky Cabrera strikes a line drive double to left and Mike Aviles scores, 4-0 KC. Kansas City never looks back in this one and beat the Brewers with a final score of 10-0.

 

