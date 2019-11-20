Royals believe chickenpox cases limited to 2 players

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The AL Central-leading Royals are confident no other players will come down with chickenpox after reliever Kelvin Herrera and left-fielder Alex Rios were diagnosed last weekend.

Royals manager Ned Yost said Thursday that Herrera and Rios were both recovering quickly, and they could come to the ballpark early Friday for a workout. They would be sure to leave before the rest of the team arrived to start a three-game series against the White Sox.

Herrera and Rios came down with chickenpox while in Tampa Bay, raising concern that others in the organization may have been exposed. The virus tends to be more serious in adults, though Yost said it appears both players only experienced minor symptoms.