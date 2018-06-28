Royals' Billy Butler Wins Hutch Award

SEATTLE (AP) -- Billy Butler of the Kansas City Royals has won the Hutch Award, given annually to a major leaguer for his work on and off the field. The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle announced its decision Monday. The award is for players who exemplify the honor, courage and dedication of former major league pitcher and manager Fred Hutchinson, who died from cancer in 1964 at age 45.

Butler hit .291 with 19 homers, 44 doubles and 95 RBIs last season as Kansas City's designated hitter.

With his wife Katie, they started the Hit-It-A-Ton campaign in 2008 to help feed disadvantaged families in the Kansas City area. Butler donates $250 for each of his homers and $125 for each of his doubles.

Cal Ripken Jr. will speak during the award presentation at Seattle's Safeco Field on February 1.