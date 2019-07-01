Royals break losing streak

TORONTO - Kansas City made a comeback to defeat Toronto on Sunday.

They won game three of the series 7-6 and avoided getting swept for the 6th time this season.

The Blue Jays had a 5-1 lead over the Royals in the second inning.

Kansas City took advantage of holes in Toronto's defense in the 3rd inning. Humberto Arteaga and Whit Merrifield both scored off Alex Gordon's hit, and the Royals went on to have a five-run inning.

Toronto didn't end up on top despite two home runs from Justin Smoak.

The Royals are looking to tie the series at the Rogers Centre on Monday.