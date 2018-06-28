Royals' Bullpen Fails in 8-7 Loss to Indians

7 years 3 months 6 days ago Wednesday, March 23 2011 Mar 23, 2011 Wednesday, March 23, 2011 5:44:49 PM CDT March 23, 2011 in Sports
Source: The Associated Press

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) - Cord Phelps tripled home the winning run in the ninth inning as the Cleveland Indians rallied past the Kansas City Royals 8-7 Wednesday.

Both teams auditioned relievers with mixed results. Homers by Alcides Escobar and Kila Ka'aihue helped Kansas City to a 7-4 lead. Sean O'Sullivan gave up three runs in the eighth and the game-winner in the ninth after Tim Collins, Louis Coleman and Aaron Crow held Cleveland to one run over the middle 4 1-3 innings.

Escobar, a slick-fielding shortstop acquired from Milwaukee as part of the trade for former Cy Young winner Zack Greinke, has four homers this spring. Ka'aihue hit his fifth homer, and got three hits to raise his average to .400.

