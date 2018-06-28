Royals Call Up 2B Johnny Giavotella

6 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Friday, August 05 2011 Aug 5, 2011 Friday, August 05, 2011 4:28:04 PM CDT August 05, 2011 in Baseball
Source: Assoicated Press
By: Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- The Kansas City Royals have purchased the contract of Johnny Giavotella from Triple-A Omaha. The club announced the move after a 9-4 victory Thursday night over the Baltimore Orioles.

Giavotella, a second-round pick in 2008 out of the Univeresiyt of New Orleans, hit .398 in June and .383 in July in the Pacific Coast League. His seaosn totals with Omaha include a .338 average with nine home runs, 33 doubles, two triples, 73 RBI and a .479 slugging percentage.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 98°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
5pm 93°
6pm 93°
7pm 92°
8pm 89°