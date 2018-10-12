Royals catcher Salvador Perez leads American League in first All-Star fan balloting

KANSAS, CITY- The first round of votes are in and Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is the front runner for the American League in fan balloting for the 2016 Major League Baseball All-Star Game. He has 1,094,942 votes thus far. The All-Star Game Ballot will be available until the voting period ends on Thursday, June 30th at 11:59 p.m.

The 26-year-old Venezuelan native was elected by the fans as starting catcher for the AL at the 2015 Midsummer Classic. He is on his way to becoming the first AL backstop to win fan elections consecutively since Minnesota’s Joe Maeur (2008-10). Perez leads all Major League catchers with 20 extra base-hits and holds the highest caught stealing percentage in the Majors at 50.0 percent.

Alongside Perez in the American League include: Eric Hosmer of the Royals, Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros, Manny Machado of the Baltimore Orioles, Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox, David Ortiz of the Red Sox, Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels, Lorenzo Cain of the Royals, and Mark Trumbo of the Orioles.

The 2016 Esurance MLB All-Star Game Ballot allows fans to cast their votes a total of 35 times. Through the fan balloting program, the AL All-Star Team will have nine elected starters while the NL All-Star Team will have eight elected starters. This year fans will also have the chance to vote for the Ted Williams All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award.

Visit AllStarGame.com and follow @AllStarGame on social media to receive all the insight about MLB All-Star Week.