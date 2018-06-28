Royals Claim C Kottaras Off Waivers from Oakland

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Royals claimed catcher George Kottaras off waivers from the Oakland Athletics on Friday and designated infielder Tony Abreu for assignment.

The 29-year-old Kottaras will compete for a backup job behind Salvador Perez in Kansas City.

Kottaras hit .220 with 24 homers and 84 RBIs in 249 career games with the Red Sox, Brewers and Athletics. He was acquired by Oakland on July 29 and then played in four games during the A's divisional series against the Detroit Tigers.

The 28-year-old Abreu spent most of last season at Triple-A Omaha, hitting .257 in 22 games with the big league club.