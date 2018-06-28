Royals Claim Right-Hander Moscoso, Catcher Hayes Off Waivers

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- The Royals claimed off waivers right-hander Guillermo Moscoso from the Rockies and catcher Brett Hayes from the Marlins during a series of moves Friday.

Kansas City also lost right-hander Blake Wood to a claim by the Cleveland Indians.

Moscoso was 3-2 with a 6.12 ERA for Colorado but was 8-10 with a 3.38 ERA while starting 21 of 23 games two years ago in Oakland. Hayes hit .202 in 39 games for Miami last season.

In other news, left-hander Danny Duffy and right-hander Felipe Paulino, a pair of starters who underwent Tommy John surgery this season, were reinstated from the 60-day disabled list.

Catcher Manny Pina was assigned outright to Triple-A Omaha, while left-hander Tommy Hottovy, right-hander Jeremy Jeffress and outfielder Jason Bourgeois were designated for assignment.