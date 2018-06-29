Royals clinch AL Central by beating Mariners 10-4

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Royals clinched the AL Central for their first division title in 30 years, beating the Seattle Mariners 10-4 Thursday night.

Johnny Cueto picked up his first victory in nearly six weeks, and the win, coupled with the Minnesota Twins' 6-3 loss to the Cleveland Indians, ensured a title. The Royals have dominated the division, leading by as many as 14 games.

It's the Royals first division title since 1985, when they won the AL West en route to their only World Series championship.

The Kauffman Stadium announced crowd of 32,244 cheered when the Twins' final score was shown on the scoreboard in the top of the ninth.

Kansas City became the first team to wrap up a division title this year. St. Louis and Pittsburgh have secured playoff berths in the NL.

Cueto (3-6) was 0-5 in his previous six starts.

Logan Kensing (1-1) took the loss.