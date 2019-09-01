Royals close out four game home series against the Oakland A's; fall 9-8 on Thursday

Kansas City, MO--The Kansas City Royals rounded out their four home game series against the Oakland Athletics, falling 9-8 Thursday afternoon against Oakland at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals managed to snag only one game at home in the best-of-four series against the Athletics.

To kick things off, Royals’ RF Jorge Soler got bats hot for the Royals, slamming one out of the park for Kansas City, and snagging Soler’s 37th homerun. Not only would Soler put the Royals up 1-0, but his homerun would bring him within one short of former Kansas City Royal Mike Moustakas’s single season franchise record.

The Athletics would get their momentum in the fourth-inning, when second baseman Jurickson Profar went deep, and then his teammate Josh Phegley would hit an RBI single during the Athletics’ three-run fourth. Then, the Royals would turn to RP Josh Barnes for help, but the Athletics would go up 7-2 by the fifth inning.

However, Athletics’ P Chris Bassit would struggle to find a rhythm against Royals hitters. Nearing the bottom of the fifth, Bassit would give up a single as well as walk bases loaded off of an error. Royals’ 3B Cheslor Cuthbert came within a foot of hitting a game-tying grand slam, but instead produced a two run-double, making the score 7-5 after five innings.

Oakland would add another run in the sixth, then the Royals would tack another two runs as well, making the score 8-7 in the eighth. Both clubs would manage squeak in one more run, but it was the Athletics who would take the game, winning 9-8.

The Royals sit at 44-88, and are holding the fourth spot in the AL Central, having eight games on the Detroit Tigers. The Royals open up against the Baltimore Orioles at home tomorrow night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15pm.