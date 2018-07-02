Royals Close Out Series with Boston

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Royals hosted the Boston Red Sox for the rubber match of a four-game set Sunday afternoon. KC won the first 2 games but got beat Saturday night, looking to rebound Sunday.

In the bottom of the first, after a throwing error by catcher Salvador Perez gave Boston a one-run lead, the Royals answered with Alex Gordon's line drive single to right, scoring David Lough to tie the game.

In the second, the Royals took the lead on a Jarrod Dyson single to right, scoring Matt Moustakas to give Kansas City a one run advantage. By the third KC was leading 3-1, and added another on Alex Gordon's deep fly ball into the right field seats for his 13th home run of the year. Royals were up 4-1.

In the top of the sixth, Boston's Ryan Lavarnway singled on a ground ball down the left field line to score Daniel Nava and Stephen Drew to cut the KC lead to one. But it wasn't enough as Royals' closer Greg Holland ended the game by striking out Jacoby Ellsbury for his 32nd save of the season, and ending Ellsbury's 21 game hitting streak.

The Royals would win it, 4-3. They improve to 18-5 since the All-star break.