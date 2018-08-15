Royals' Collins has ligament damage; Infante to get MRI exam

SURPRISE, Arizona (AP) - Royals reliever Tim Collins will seek a second opinion after an MRI exam revealed ligament damage in his left elbow, while second baseman Omar Infante was headed for his own MRI because of continued soreness in his right elbow.

Collins, who left his spring training debut Wednesday, will be evaluated again in about two weeks. The Royals will decide then whether he needs Tommy John surgery.

Collins was competing to be the situational left-hander in the Kansas City bullpen.

Infante has been dealing with elbow soreness since last season. He was expected to start the Royals' game against Cleveland on Friday at designated hitter, but will instead have tests to try to determine the nature and severity of his injury.