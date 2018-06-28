Royals continue early season struggles

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Royals were unable to prevail on Wednesday afternoon in the rubber game of a mid-week series with the Seattle Mariners.

Royals ace Danny Duffy struck out seven and gave up four hits in 5.1 innings of work on Wednesday afternoon. Paulo Orlando tied the game in the 4th on a two-run double after the Mariners jumped out to an early lead. This score held until Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager smashed a two-run home run to take the lead in the top of the 8th. This score held, and the Royals fell to the Mariners by a score of 4-2.

The Royals were dominant in game one of the series on Monday night. Starting pitcher Jakob Junis took a no-hitter into the 7th inning, eventually giving up one of the Mariners' only two hits on the night. The offense showed out as well, led by Mike Moustakas. He was 3-5 with three RBI and a home run. The Royals won by a score of 10-0.

Tuesday night was not as fortunate for the Royals. The Mariners jumped out to an early 4-0 lead with back-to-back RBI extra-base hits from Jean Segura and Robinson Cano in the 2nd inning. Moustakas' home run in the 4th and RBI single in the 6th were not enough to catch the Royals up, and they went down by a score of 8-3.

With Wednesday afternoon's loss, the Royals overall record drops to 3-7. The Los Angeles Angels will travel to Kansas City for a four-game weekend series with the Royals beginning on Thursday.