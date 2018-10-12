Royals continue to dominate AL All-Star Voting

KANSAS CITY - With 10 days remaining in the 2015 Major League Baseball All-Star Game voting, the Kansas City Royals quest to become the team with the highest number of starters in history stayed on course after MLB's update of American League votes.

The Royals are currently projected to have seven of the nine vote-eligible starters at the All-Star Game, which will be played Tuesday, July 14 in Cincinnati.

This is a drop-off from last week's voting update when the Royals had eight starters, but seven would still tie the MLB record held by the 1957 Cincinnati Reds.

Manager Ned Yost will also hold the same title for the American League at the game since the Royals were AL champions last season.

Kansas City's first baseman Eric Hosmer now trails Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera by around 1.3 million votes, according to the update released Monday by MLB.

Cabrera joins Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim outfielder Mike Trout as the two non-Royals projected AL starters.

Royals catcher Salvador Perez leads all vote-getters with 10,199,151 votes.

The other projected Kansas City starters are: Second baseman Omar Infante, shortstop Alcides Escobar, third baseman Mike Moustakas, outfielders Lorenzo Cain and Alex Gordon and designated hitter Kendrys Morales.

MLB will release the National League All-Star voting update Tuesday. Voting for the All-Star Game ends Thursday, July 2.