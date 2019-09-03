Royals defeat Orioles in back-and-forth affair

KANSAS CITY - The Royals held off the Orioles to claim the series with a 6-4 win on Sunday.

Baltimore began the game with an early 1-0 lead, but Kansas City instantly responded in the bottom of the first inning with runs from Hunter Dozier and Ryan O'Hearn to give the Royals a two-point lead, 3-1.

The Orioles then scored two in the third inning to tie it up, and added one in the sixth to take the lead.

The Royals took the lead for good in the seventh inning with a big two-out double from Alex Gordon, and a go-ahead shot up the middle from Meibrys Viloria.

Whit Merrifield added an insurance run with a laser home run to left to extend the lead to 6-4.

Kevin McCarthy earned the win (3-2), while Paul Fry suffered the loss (1-7). Ian Kennedy got the save (25) in a scoreless ninth inning.

With this victory, the Royals now have more wins than last season.

Kansas City's next game is at Kauffman Stadium against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at 7:15.