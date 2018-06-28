Royals Defeat the Rockies to Improve to 4-2

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (AP) -- Royals rotation candidates Felipe Paulino and Aaron Crow each pitched two scoreless innings and Kansas City beat the Colorado Rockies 5-0 Thursday.

Rockies starter Drew Pomeranz pitched three scoreless innings despite getting an abrasion on the top of his thumb. Trainers visited the mound to check on Pomeranz with two outs in the second inning after he picked off Lorenzo Cain. But Pomeranz stayed in the game and struck out Brayan Pena to end the inning.

Yuniesky Bentancourt hit a solo home run that started the Royals' four-run rally against Josh Outman in the fourth inning.

Kansas City's Max Ramirez hit his third home run of the spring, a solo shot in the eighth.