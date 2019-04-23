Royals drop four-game series against the Yankees

NEW YORK - The Royals dropped a four-game series against the New York Yankees over the weekend.

Kansas City started the series strong on Thursday behind starter Homer Bailey. Bailey tossed six innings, only giving up one run, leading the Royals to a 6-1 victory.

Game two proved to be less successful for the Royals, losing 6-2. Kansas City starter Jakob Junis pitched five and one-third innings, giving up five runs and six hits. The Royals' offense could not recover from the run deficit, facing Yankees' starter CC Sabathia.

Kansas City pitching continued to struggle in game three. Starter Heath Fillmyer gave up six runs in four innings. The run deficit again proved to be too large for the Royals' offense to overcome, losing 9-2.

The Royals put up a good fight in game four but ultimately lost in extra innings, 7-6. Kansas City trailed 5-0 headed into the eighth inning but rallied to put six runs on the board and take the lead. New York answered in the bottom of the inning, putting one run on the board to tie the game. Silence from both sides in the ninth pushed the game into extras. The bullpen could not hold on for the Royals, giving up a walk-off home run to Austin Romine in the bottom of the 10th for the loss.

The Royals will finish their 10-day road trip with a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The Rays currently hold the second best record in baseball and sit two and a half games ahead in the American League East. First pitch for game one is set for 6:10 p.m.