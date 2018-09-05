Royals drop second straight to Cleveland

KANSAS CITY - Prior to Wednesday’s matchup against Cleveland, Kansas City was seeking its fourth consecutive series win, but fell just short.

Brad Keller got the start on the mound for the Royals. Keller delivered seven innings for Kansas City, giving up 10 hits and three runs, before Brian Flynn relieved him. As for Cleveland, Corey Kluber started on the mound.

Cleveland jumped on the board first in the bottom of the second, courtesy of a Greg Allen single to left, scoring Jason Kipnis. Indians led 1-0.

Ryan O’Hearn was the first Royal with action at the plate, tripling to deep center in the top of the fourth, scoring Alex Gordon. The Royals and Indians were all knotted up at one.

Cleveland’s Edwin Encarnación grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring Michael Brantley. Cleveland led Kansas City 2-1 after five innings.

The bats were quiet the rest of the day for Kansas City, as Cleveland escaped with a 3-1 win, to win the series, 2-1.

Next up, Kansas City hits the road for a weekend series against Minnesota on Friday. First pitched is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.