Royals drop series opener in Houston

HOUSTON – The Royals begin a three game set with the Houston Astros Monday, looking to climb out of the last place in the American League.

Jakob Junis was hit hard in the early going. Both Carlos Correa and George Springer went long for solo homers in the first couple innings. Josh Reddick was walked to force in a run in the third, putting the Royals in a 3-0 hole after three innings.

The Royals got two back on a Hunter Dozier home run in the top of the fourth off Gerrit Cole.

Two more came via an Adalberto Mondesi two run blast in the fifth to give the Royals a 4-3 lead.

The homer trading continued in the bottom of the sixth, with Robinson Chirinos’ 2-run shot putting the Astros back in the lead 5-4.

The bullpens calmed things down, with just one run being scored of the rest of rest of the game, Houston extending the lead to 6-4.

That’s how it would finish, with Roberto Osuna closing it out for the Astros.

The series resumes Tuesday at 7:10 PM as Danny Duffy opposes Collin McHugh.