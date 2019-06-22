Royals drop series sweep in Seattle

SEATTLE - The Kansas City Royals gave up game three against the Seattle Mariners 8-2.

The Mariners stepped up after losing the first two games of the series.

Domingo Santana and Daniel Vogelbach hit back-to-back home runs in the 1st inning to give the Mariners a 4-0 lead.

Kansas City tried to mount a comeback with an Alex Gordon ground out to second, making it 4-1 in the 3rd inning.

The Mariners had four more runs by the 6th inning including another home run from Santana.

Seattle went on to win the game and avoid a series sweep from Kansas City. It would have been the Royals first series sweep since the beginning of April against Cleveland.

Kansas City will kick off a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium Thursday.