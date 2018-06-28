Royals' Duffy, Wood Headed for Tommy John Surgery

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Royals pitchers Danny Duffy and Blake Wood are scheduled to have Tommy John surgery within the next two weeks after being evaluated Friday by Dr. Lewis Yocum.

The 23-year-old Duffy had been the Royals' best starter, going 2-2 with a 3.90 ERA. The left-hander was pulled from his start against the White Sox last Sunday after just 13 pitches, though, and the torn ulnar collateral ligament was announced Monday.

Wood hasn't pitched this season after going 5-3 with a 3.75 ERA last year.

Both pitchers were examined by Yocum in Tempe, Arizona. The reconstructive elbow surgeries will be performed in Los Angeles.

The Royals lost closer Joakim Soria to his second Tommy John surgery during spring training. Manager Ned Yost said Friday that Soria is on schedule with his rehab.