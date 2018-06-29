Royals Edge Indians on Wild Pitch

CLEVELAND (AP) - Pinch-runner Elliot Johnson scored from third base on a wild pitch by reliever Matt Albers in the ninth inning, giving the Kansas City Royals a 2-1 win over the Cleveland Indians on Monday night.

Johnson sprinted home and slid in safely after Albers' pitch got under catcher Carlos Santana and went all the way to the backstop.

The Royals have won 11 of 13 and in getting to .500 for the first time since May 21 moved past Cleveland into second place in the AL Central.

Aaron Crow (3-2) struck out two after putting the potential go-ahead run at third in the eighth. Greg Holland stranded the tying run at third in the ninth for his 15th save in 17 tries.