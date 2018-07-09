Royals Elect Not to Tender Contract to Laffey

KANSAS CITY -- The Kansas City Royals announced today that the club will not tender a 2012 Major League contract to left-handed pitcher Aaron Laffey.

The remaining 31 unsigned players on the 40-man Major League roster will be tendered Major League contracts for 2012. Pitchers Noel Arguelles, Jonathan Broxton, Bruce Chen, Aaron Crow and Joakim Soria, as well as designated hitter Billy Butler and outfielder Jeff Francoeur are signed for 2012. The Royals roster now stands at 38.

Laffey, 26, was claimed on outright waivers by the Royals on October 11.