Royals End Atlanta's 10-Game Win Streak

ATLANTA - The Royals and Braves wrapped up their brief two game series in Atlanta Wednesday afternoon. Tuesday night, the Braves hit five home runs to beat the Royals. Game two was anything but a slugfest.

Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez had the Braves on a 10 game winning streak at the start. In the top of the 4th, Alcides Escobar gets caught off first, but Atlanta catcher Evan Gattis doesn't throw him out at first. Same inning, Jeff Francoeur tapped a single to left and scored Alcides Escobar from second base, putting Kansas City up 1-0.

In the 5th inning, Kansas City's pitcher Wade Davis struck out Atlanta's Juan Francisco. Moving to the 6th, David also struck out Atlanta's Jordan Schafer. Davis gave up five hits, allowed no walks or runs, and had seven strike outs.

Kansas City ended Atlanta's streak with a 1-0 victory.