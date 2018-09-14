Royals' Escobar, Infante get two hits in 4-2 loss to Reds

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Alcides Escobar doubled, scored and drove in a run in the Kansas City Royals' 4-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

Escobar opened the game with a double and scored on a single by Eric Hosmer against former Royal Brandon Finnegan.

Omar Infante had two hits and scored with two outs in the fifth inning when Escobar bunted against a charging Adam Duvall, who played third base for the first time this spring.

Jay Bruce doubled home a run in the Reds' two-run first against Ian Kennedy. Joey Votto had two singles and a walk, and has reached base in eight of his nine appearances.

Cincinnati's Billy Hamilton had his first at-bat since March 2, bunting for a base hit. He had been out with discomfort in his surgically repaired right shoulder.

The Reds scored two seventh-inning runs off Danny Duffy.