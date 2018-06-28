Royals fail to sweep Texas with 3-1 loss

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Scott Baker won as a starter for the first time in more than three years and the Texas Rangers beat the AL Central-leading Kansas City Royals 3-1 on Sunday to avoid a series sweep.

Adrian Beltre put Texas ahead to stay with an RBI double in the first. Beltre had his fifth straight mulithit game, including all three games against Kansas City to extend his hitting streak against the Royals to 17 games.

Baker (2-3) went five innings in a spot start, 12 days after winning with two relief innings against Tampa Bay on Aug. 12. That was his first victory since a start for Minnesota against Detroit on July 23, 2011.