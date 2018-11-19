Royals Fall Again to Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) - The White Sox spoiled the Royals' season opener on Monday, handing KC a one-to-nothing loss. The teams battled out game two of the series on Wednesday afternoon on the south side of Chicago.

Ervin Santana was on the mound to make his Royals debut. In the bottom of the 2nd, Santana's first pitch of the inning flew to Adam Dunn, who smacked a home run to right center field. White Sox are up 1-0.



In the top of the 3rd with one on and two outs, Kansas City's Alcides Escobar singles off Jake Peavy to the left. Chris Getz scores to tie it at 1 all. In the bottom of the inning, Chicago's Tyler Flowers takes a solo shot to left for his second homer in 2 games. Chicago leads 2-1.

Moving into the bottom of the 4th inning, Chicago's Dayan Viciedo hits a long ball to the left... Royals' Alex Gordon climbs the wall, but the ball clears him for a grand slam.

The White Sox take a 5-2 victory over Kansas City.