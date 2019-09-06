Royals fall just short of sweep
KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Royals fell to the Detroit Tigers, 6-4, Thursday afternoon, leaving them one win shy of a sweep.
The Royals jumped to a 3-0 lead in the second inning with an RBI single from Whit Merrifield and an RBI double by Adalberto Mondesi.
The Tigers came storming back with three home runs in the fourth inning to give them the lead, and they would not look back.
A win would have given the Royals their first series sweep since they took a two-game series from the Atlanta Braves at the end of July.
The Royals will look to bounce back Friday, as they travel to Miami take on the Marlins.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - The MU Tigers play its first home football game of the season Saturday, and MoDOT is getting ready... More >>
in
NEW YORK (AP) — Drug chains CVS and Walgreens as well as grocery chain Wegmans Food Market have joined the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - When the University of Missouri football team plays its home opener this Saturday, another option will be on... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday pledged more resources and help from the Missouri State... More >>
in
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 41-year-old Columbia man is charged with manslaughter after a passenger from Tennessee apparently jumped... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a third person has died after a crash... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - Prosecutors upgraded a Camden County woman's murder charges on Thursday. Christine Zahn was previously charged with... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A new federal report revealed Missouri is getting better when it comes to food security, but it's... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Cole County prosecutor confirmed Thursday his office filed a criminal charge against Columbia City Councilman Ian Thomas... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – A pair of rezoning proposals could divide property and lower the minimum required parking spots at the Columbia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Starting this week, preschools in the Columbia Public Schools (CPS) district will add Fridays to the calendar, making... More >>
in
FAYETTE - The Howard County prosecuting attorney is charging a man for threatening people at a football game at Fayette... More >>
in
SEDALIA - The Pettis County Prosecutors Office charged a man Sunday with murder and other charges after a deadly shooting... More >>
in
COLUMBIA -The Columbia Police Department is searching for Davion Manns, 19, who is a suspect involved in a shooting on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Walmart stores nationwide announced Tuesday they will no longer sell handgun ammunition. Local gun stores in Columbia could... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Rental owners and real estate agents reacted Wednesday to a report from the City of Columbia that shows... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The 34 people feared dead in a California dive boat fire likely got trapped when the roaring blaze... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri has received more than 2,100 applications from businesses that want to run medical marijuana... More >>
in