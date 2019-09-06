Royals fall just short of sweep

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Royals fell to the Detroit Tigers, 6-4, Thursday afternoon, leaving them one win shy of a sweep.

The Royals jumped to a 3-0 lead in the second inning with an RBI single from Whit Merrifield and an RBI double by Adalberto Mondesi.

The Tigers came storming back with three home runs in the fourth inning to give them the lead, and they would not look back.

A win would have given the Royals their first series sweep since they took a two-game series from the Atlanta Braves at the end of July.

The Royals will look to bounce back Friday, as they travel to Miami take on the Marlins.