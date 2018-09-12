Royals fall on walk off home run ; drop two of three to Minnesota

The Royals dropped to 47-95 on the season after a 2-4 road trip.

Minneapolis - The Kansas City Royals are continuing to develop their young players as the regular season winds down. As with any rebuild, there will inevitably be many bumps in the road. A three game September road set in Minnesota represents the type of series the Royals hope will be a crucial one in future AL Central division title races. This season though, the series is merely a chance for both clubs to get valuable experience for their up and coming young players with the Cleveland Indians running away with the Central.

Rookie starter Heath Fillmyer has shown great progress in his last two outings, but Friday was much different as the Twins rocked him for six runs in just 2.1 innings on their way to a 10-6 victory. Second year outfielder Jorge Bonifacio had three hits for Kansas City.

Recently acquired starting pitcher Jorge Lopez carried a perfect game into the ninth as the Royals beat the Twins 4-1 Saturday. Lopez was acquired July 27 in exchange for Mike Moustakas and is an important piece to Royals’ rebuild puzzle. Lopez struck out just four while dominating over eight perfect innings. Entering the ninth, Lopez hadn’t allowed a base runner, but opened the ninth by issuing a leadoff walk before allowing a hit to Robbie Grossman.

Willians Astudillo crushed a two run walk-off home run with two outs in the ninth to give the Twins a 3-1 victory and the series win on Sunday. The Royals offense managed just three hits on the afternoon, one of which was Adalberto Mondesi’s solo blast. Ian Kennedy was strong for the Royals, allowing just one run over six strong innings in his return from the disabled list. Monday will bring a matchup of two of the AL Central’s rebuilding clubs when the White Sox head to Kansas City for a three game set.