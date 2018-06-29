Royals Fall Short in Arlington

ARLINGTON, TX - Royals took on Texas ace Yu Darvish down in Arlington on Sunday. In the first inning, Lance Berkman grounds out to the pitcher and Elvis Andrus scores, 1-0 Texas.

Move to the top of the second with bases loaded, Jeff Francouer flies out to shallow center. Craig Gentry throws Billy Butler out at home and the Royals are still down 1.

Top of the eighth, Eric Hosmer chops one to third. The throw to home is high and Alex Gordon scores, giving us a game tied at 1. In the bottom of that inning, Jurickson Profar soars a solo homer to right, putting the Rangers up 1.

Two batters later, David Murphy has an RBI single to center. Elvis Andrus scores, giving the Rangers a 2-run lead. Texas beats the Royals 3-1.